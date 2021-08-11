Cowboys' Stephen Jones Calls Need for Dak Prescott Play in Preseason 'Overrated'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys COO, executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones isn't worried about Dak Prescott missing out on preseason games ahead of the 2021 season as he returns from the broken leg he suffered last year.

“I know people worry about that, but I think that’s overrated," he told reporters Wednesday. "Dak Prescott knows how to play the game of football, and whether he plays a series or two in Houston isn't going to affect how he's going to play against Tampa."

The Cowboys play their third preseason game against the Texans on Saturday, Aug. 21. They open the regular season against the defending champion Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Cowboys are justifiably being cautious with their franchise quarterback, who also suffered a strained shoulder during training camp.

Before that, however, Prescott was ready to get back to a full workload. Mike McCarthy and the coaching and training staff had other ideas, however. During Tuesday's Hard Knocks, McCarthy told his staff to limit Prescott's workload and reps, a decision that did not sit well with the veteran quarterback.

"I'm not coming out of this [bleep]," he was overheard saying on the show. "I sat last year enough. I'll let y'all know if I'm sore or if something is bothering me. [Bleep], I've been out long enough."

At another point, McCarthy tried joking around with Prescott that he was missing one of the team's "mojo moments"—essentially, when they scrimmage a key situation they might face in an actual game that could shift momentum—and the quarterback did not laugh along:

Suffice to say, Prescott is raring to go. But it's hard to blame the Cowboys for taking the cautious approach to their star quarterback, who signed a new four-year, $160 million deal this offseason.

Training camp and the preseason offer established stars the opportunity to knock off any offseason rust and work their way back into form. But the regular season is the priority for Prescott and the Cowboys. Making sure he gets there at 100 percent is all that really matters in Dallas.