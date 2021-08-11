Report: Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz Boxing Match Targeted by Triller for Sept. 11

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Former UFC stars Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz are reportedly being targeted by Triller for a boxing match on the promotion's Sept. 11 card.

MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin reported the news Wednesday.

Silva, the UFC middleweight champion from October 2006 to July 2013, left the promotion in November and shifted his focus back toward boxing. His June victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. marked his first boxing match since an August 2005 win against Julio Cesar De Jesus and moved his career record to 2-1.

"I love fighting and boxing is my dream for many, many years," Silva told reporters after the win against Chavez. "I need to prove my respect for boxing."

The 46-year-old Brazilian owned a 33-4 career MMA record following an October 2012 win over Stephan Bonnar, but he posted one win, seven losses and one no-contest over his final nine UFC fights.

Ortiz was UFC's light heavyweight champion from April 2000 through September 2003. He most recently fought on a Combate Americas card in December 2019, securing a submission victory over Jose Rodriguez Chucuan, previously known as Alberto Del Rio in WWE.

The 46-year-old California native turned his attention to politics, earning election to the city council in his hometown of Huntington Beach in November. He resigned from the position in June.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"This job isn't working for me," Ortiz said, adding the "attacks [from the media] against me have moved into involving my family." Ortiz was criticized during his tenure for "his anti-mask views and for filing for unemployment benefits while serving on the council," according to the Associated Press.

Triller has built a new style of entertainment over the past few years with celebrity boxing matches, either of the exhibition or low-level professional variety, surrounded by a concert-like atmosphere.

Cards have included fights featuring YouTube personalities the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, and a throwback clash between former boxing champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

The Sept. 11 card is also expected to feature boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya taking on former UFC light heavyweight champ Vitor Belfort.