Olympic Indoor Volleyball 2021: USA Defeats Brazil to Win Women's Gold Medal

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

The United States added one final gold medal to its tally Sunday with a victory over Brazil in the women's indoor volleyball final.

The U.S. dominated in a 3-0 sweep of the gold-medal round, earning victories of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-14.

It is the first gold medal in indoor women's volleyball for the United States, which has consistently come up just short on the Olympic stage despite a pipeline of strong talent. The team previously won bronze in 2016 and silver in 2012 and 2008.

"The hard work that we put in, the sweat, the tears, the blood, it's been worth it. I am so proud to have done it with this group of women," Haleigh Washington said after the match.

The victory helped the United States take the lead in the final gold-medal tally, giving them 39 to China's 38. The narrow victory came as other countries closed the gap in other sports; the United States won 46 golds in 2016.

The United States won 113 medals overall in Tokyo. China was second with 88.