Olympic Beach Volleyball 2021: Men's Medal Winners, Scores and Results

For the first time in Olympics history, Norway has captured the gold medal in men's beach volleyball. For the second consecutive day, the gold medal match was decided by a wayward serve.

The pairing of Anders Mol and Christian Sorum defeated the Russian Olympic Committee's Viachelslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy in straight sets, 21-17, 21-18. Both sets were tightly contested, through Norway rarely relinquished control.

Men's Beach Volleyball Results

Gold: Norway

Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Qatar

After ROC took a 5-1 lead in the first set, Norway regrouped to take a 10-4 run to take charge. Norway only trailed at one point in the second set—6-7—before going up 16-12.

The ROC fought off the first match point to bring itself within two points, but served straight into the net on match point No. 2, clinching the gold for Norway. It was the same way the United State's pairing of April Ross and Alix Klineman clinched their gold medal in the women's tournament Thursday.

Mol and Sorum both collapsed to the sand in celebration as soon as the ROC serve went into the net.

In just 40 minutes of playing time the two became first-time medalists and cemented their status as the best men's duo in the world.