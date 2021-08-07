X

    Olympic Beach Volleyball 2021: Men's Medal Winners, Scores and Results

    Blake SchusterContributor IAugust 7, 2021

    AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

    For the first time in Olympics history, Norway has captured the gold medal in men's beach volleyball. For the second consecutive day, the gold medal match was decided by a wayward serve. 

    The pairing of Anders Mol and Christian Sorum defeated the Russian Olympic Committee's Viachelslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy in straight sets, 21-17, 21-18. Both sets were tightly contested, through Norway rarely relinquished control.

    Olympics @Olympics

    Olympic champions!<br><br>Anders Berntsen Mol and Christian Sandlie Sorum earn <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOR</a> their first ever <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeachVolleyball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeachVolleyball</a> Olympic medal - and it's gold!<a href="https://twitter.com/BeachVBWorld?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BeachVBWorld</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/idrett?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@idrett</a> <a href="https://t.co/HnMOZLS2QS">pic.twitter.com/HnMOZLS2QS</a>

    Men's Beach Volleyball Results

    Gold: Norway

    Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Qatar

    Full results via Olympics.com 

    After ROC took a 5-1 lead in the first set, Norway regrouped to take a 10-4 run to take charge. Norway only trailed at one point in the second set—6-7—before going up 16-12. 

    The ROC fought off the first match point to bring itself within two points, but served straight into the net on match point No. 2, clinching the gold for Norway.  It was the same way the United State's pairing of April Ross and Alix Klineman clinched their gold medal in the women's tournament Thursday. 

    Mol and Sorum both collapsed to the sand in celebration as soon as the ROC serve went into the net. 

    In just 40 minutes of playing time the two became first-time medalists and cemented their status as the best men's duo in the world. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!