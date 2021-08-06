Jimmer Fredette Reportedly off Nuggets Summer League Roster Due to Last-Minute Issue

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Former BYU star and NBA guard Jimmer Fredette will no longer join the Denver Nuggets' Summer League team due to a "last-minute issue," per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Denver previously announced on Thursday that Fredette had been added to the summer-league team.

Fredette made a name for himself at BYU, where the shooting guard earned consensus national player of the year and first-team All-American honors in 2011. He averaged 28.9 points per game during his senior season for the Cougars.

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Fredette with the 10th pick in the 2011 NBA draft, though he was immediately traded to the Sacramento Kings. He's averaged 6.0 points per game in an NBA career that's spanned 241 games over six seasons (2011-12 to 2015-16 and then 2018-19). The 32-year-old has played for the Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

Fredette's professional peak came during his time with the Chinese Basketball Association's Shanghai Sharks, where he notably averaged 34.2 points per game (2016-17 through 2018-19 and 2020-21). He also played for Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League in 2019-20.