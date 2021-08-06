Willy Hernangomez Agrees to 3-year Contract to Stay with Pelicans

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Center Willy Hernangomez has an agreement in place to return to the New Orleans Pelicans in free agency.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Hernangomez's agents said the 27-year-old big man has agreed to a three-year contract with the Pels.

Hernangomez spent the 2020-21 season with the Pelicans after signing a one-year deal in free agency. He previously played for the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets during his five-year NBA career.

