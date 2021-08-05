Frank Kaminsky, Suns Agree to 1-Year, $2.1M Contract in Free Agency

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million deal to retain Frank Kaminsky, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

Kaminsky has spent the past two years with the Suns, finishing last season with averages of 6.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. The center played 15.2 minutes per game mostly off the bench last season, starting just 13 of his 47 games.

The 28-year-old also appeared in 10 postseason games as the Suns made their surprising run to the NBA Finals.

Kaminsky made four appearances against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals and became especially valuable once Dario Saric suffered a knee injury, later diagnosed as a torn ACL.

With Saric likely to miss significant time in 2021-22, Phoenix needed to keep its remaining frontcourt depth.

Kaminsky is perhaps best known for his collegiate career, winning the National Player of the Year award while leading Wisconsin to the Final Four. He became the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 draft but averaged just 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game across four years with the Charlotte Hornets.

The two years with Phoenix have helped him establish a role as a reliable bench player who can help stretch the defense (36.5 three-point percentage last season).

With the Suns also signing veteran big man JaVale McGee, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, they should have adequate depth at center behind starter Deandre Ayton. It could help them return as a top contender after producing a 51-21 record in 2020-21.