Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 10KM Open Water Medal Winners, Times and Results

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Germany's Florian Wellbrock absolutely dominated the men's 10km open water competition Wednesday, taking home the gold medal after posting an impressive time of 1:48:33.7.

How impressive? Well, he finished 25.3 seconds ahead of the silver medal winner, Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary (1:48:59.0). Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri won the bronze (1:49:01.1).

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

