Woj: LaMarcus Aldridge 'Seriously Considering' NBA Return After Medical Consultation

NBA veteran LaMarcus Aldridge abruptly retired in April during the 2020-21 season after experiencing an irregular heartbeat.

But according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the big man is contemplating a return to the league for this upcoming season, barring medical clearance from any team he chooses to sign with:

Aldridge sent the following tweet in April when he announced his retirement:

The 35-year-old averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 21 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season before he and the team agreed to a buyout in March. He then signed with the Brooklyn Nets, appearing in just five games (12.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG) before retiring.

"I think in a situation like this basketball is the least of his concerns and everyone else's concern," his former teammate with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard, told reporters at the time. "So I'm sure it was a tough decision for him, but I'm glad he made the decision in the best interest of him and his family."

Aldridge was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome in 2007. Per the Mayo Clinic, the condition is caused by "an extra electrical pathway between [the] heart's upper and lower chambers [that] causes a rapid heartbeat."

Additionally, "The episodes of fast heartbeats usually aren't life-threatening, but serious heart problems can occur. Treatment can stop or prevent episodes of fast heartbeats."

In his prime, Aldridge was a seven-time All-Star and a five-time All-NBA selection (three times on the third team, twice on the second team). While he isn't that level of player at this stage, he could offer contending teams a nice source of post scoring off the bench.

Health permitting, he should have suitors this summer.