Lakers News: Trevor Ariza Agrees to 1-year Contract for 2nd Stint with LA

AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a one-year deal with veteran wing Trevor Ariza, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This will be his second run with the franchise after having played 106 games for L.A. across the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons, helping the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.