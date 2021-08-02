Bears' Nick Foles Says He Hasn't Talked With Colts After Carson Wentz's Injury

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Indianapolis Colts haven't made contact with Nick Foles despite the recent injury to Carson Wentz, but Foles appeared to be lobbying for a move Monday:

"Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time," Foles said about the Colts head coach. "... I haven’t had any talks with them. I’m a Chicago Bear right now. But he knows me."

Reich coached both Wentz and Foles as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles on the team's run to the Super Bowl. Foles won Super Bowl MVP in the win over the New England Patriots.

The Colts traded for Wentz in the offseason, but the quarterback is now sidelined with a foot injury that could keep him out up to 12 weeks, Reich told reporters Monday. It could provide an opening for Foles, who is third on the Bears' depth chart behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

The 32-year-old tried to sell himself to the Colts and potentially other teams Monday."

The version of right now is the version of me that is much better than the one that played in the Super Bowl," Foles said.

The in-game production hasn't told the same story, unfortunately, with two bad years for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears leading to an uncertain future. Foles had just 2,588 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 13 appearances in the last two seasons, producing an 81.8 rating. His teams went just 2-9 in his 11 starts and he was benched in favor of Gardner Minshew and Mitchell Trubisky.

Foles still has two more years remaining on his current contract and the Bears don't have many options for him. Per Spotrac, the veteran has a $6.67 million cap hit for 2021, but it would leave $11.67 million in dead cap if he is released (plus $2.67 million in 2022).

A trade would be better for Chicago, leaving just $2.67 million in dead cap this year and next, but the Colts are yet to make a move.

Jacob Eason is currently projected to start for the Colts while Wentz is unavailable.