    Olympic Track and Field 2021: Women's 100M Hurdles Medal Winners, Times and Results

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 2, 2021

    AP Photo/Petr David Josek

    Jasmine Camacho-Quinn brought a gold medal to Puerto Rico after winning the women's 100-meter hurdles on Monday in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

    The 24-year-old crossed the finish line in 12.37 seconds. Kendra Harrison narrowly edged out Jamaica's Megan Tapper by 0.03 seconds to win silver for the United States.

    Camacho-Quinn made history in her semifinal heat, breaking the Olympic record with a 12.26-second run. That obviously catapulted her to the top of the list of contenders for gold.

    Harrison also had her eyes on a first Olympic medal and was carrying a massive chip on her shoulder after having failed to qualify for the 2016 Summer Games. The current world record holder, her best 100-meter hurdle time this season coming into the Olympics was 12.47 seconds, though, which left her with a lot of ground to make up on Camacho-Quinn.

