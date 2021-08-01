Kyle Kuzma's SUV Stolen, Crashed During High-Speed Police Chase; Suspect Detained

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma's SUV was crashed during a high-speed police chase after being stolen early Sunday morning.

Per TMZ Sports, a Chevrolet Tahoe belonging to Kuzma was stolen in the Hollywood area and "became involved in a police pursuit around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning."

The suspect hit a police car during the chase, with one officer being sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The pursuit ended after the vehicle crashed into a gate at Belmont High School in Westlake, and the suspect was detained.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for an apparent leg injury. The person is expected to be "booked on a number of charges."

TMZ noted the vehicle is registered in Kuzma's name, but his manager is the primary driver and the one who filed the police report.

It's unclear exactly when and how the SUV was stolen.

Kuzma has spent the past four seasons as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The 26-year-old is expected to be traded to the Washington Wizards as part of a package that will bring Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Originally selected No. 27 overall by the Brooklyn Nets in 2017, Kuzma was traded to the Lakers on draft night with Brook Lopez in exchange for D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov.

Kuzma won an NBA title with the Lakers during the 2019-20 season. He has averaged 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 276 appearances over the past four seasons.