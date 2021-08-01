Olympic Basketball 2021: Luka Doncic, Slovenia Stay Undefeated; USA vs. Spain Set

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Luka Doncic and Slovenia completed an undefeated run through the men's basketball group stage in the Tokyo Olympics with a victory Sunday over Spain at Saitama Super Arena.

Argentina also clinched a berth in the knockout rounds on the men's side with a blowout win over the host nation of Japan. As a result of the subsequent bracket draw, Team USA will face Spain in the quarterfinals.

Spain and Serbia picked up wins in the women's tournament to advance out of Group A.

Men's Basketball Results

Argentina 97, Japan 77

Slovenia 95, Spain 87

Women's Basketball Results

Spain 76, Canada 66

Serbia 65, South Korea 61

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on these tournaments.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.