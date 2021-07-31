Urban Meyer on Opposing Fans in Jaguars' Stadium: 'That S--t's Gotta Stop'

AP Photo/John Raoux

Urban Meyer issued a plea to Jacksonville Jaguars fans on Saturday: Stop letting opposing fans invade TIAA Bank Field on football Sundays.

"We're going to own this thing. When I say 'we,' I mean everybody. That's our stadium. I'm done hearing about other fans coming in our stadium. That s--t's gotta stop," he told season-ticket holders. "No more of that. That's our stadium. This is our city. And this is our team. Own it."

