Bray Wyatt Released from WWE Contract After 12 Years with Company

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE announced another high-profile release Saturday: former WWE and Universal champion Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2009 and had been part of the main roster since 2010. In addition to being a one-time WWE champion and two-time Universal champion, Wyatt held the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team championships.

WWE has parted ways with several big-name talents since WrestleMania 37 in April. Wyatt joined Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Mickie James and The IIconics, among others.

