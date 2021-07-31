Kevin Durant Sets Team USA All-Time Olympic Scoring Record, Passes Carmelo Anthony

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant set the all-time career scoring record for the United States national men's basketball team at the Olympics on Saturday.

Durant surpassed Carmelo Anthony's previous record of 336 points with a three-pointer in the second quarter of Team USA's group-play finale against the Czech Republic at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The trifecta gave the Americans a 34-33 lead after getting off to a slow start and trailing by seven after one quarter.

Ben Golliver of the Washington Post tweeted a rundown of Team USA's top five all-time scorers at the Olympics:

Durant, who is playing in his third consecutive Olympic Games, is in search of his third straight Olympic gold medal as well.

