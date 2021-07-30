Kyler Murray Praises Aaron Rodgers' Packers Presser: 'People Like to Sugarcoat S--t'

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray was a big fan of Aaron Rodgers' Wednesday press conference upon his return to the Green Bay Packers, when he spoke to reporters about his disappointment with decisions the team's front office made, among other topics.

Murray told reporters Friday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.