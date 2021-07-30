X

    Kyler Murray Praises Aaron Rodgers' Packers Presser: 'People Like to Sugarcoat S--t'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 30, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray was a big fan of Aaron Rodgers' Wednesday press conference upon his return to the Green Bay Packers, when he spoke to reporters about his disappointment with decisions the team's front office made, among other topics. 

    Murray told reporters Friday:

    Ryan Cody @RyanThomasCody

    Kyler Murray on the Aaron Rodgers press conference the other day. “I love what he said.” <a href="https://t.co/l7uti7FLN5">pic.twitter.com/l7uti7FLN5</a>

    Darren Urban @Cardschatter

    Kyler Murray was a big fan of the Aaron Rodgers press conference, although he said Rodgers has earned that right. <br><br>“People like to sugarcoat s**t. I Iove how honest he was.”

