David Krejci Announces He Will Return to Czech Republic After 15 Seasons with Bruins

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NHL veteran David Krejci released a statement on Friday saying he plans to return the Czech Republic to play in front of his family and friends:

Krejci spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Boston Bruins.

Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reported that Friday's announcement isn't necessarily an indication that Krejci is retiring from the NHL, however:

The 35-year-old Krejci remained a solid playmaker for the Bruins in the 2020-21 season, scoring eight goals and adding 36 assists this past season in 51 games. His 0.86 points per game put him on pace to score 70 points in a full 82-game season, a mark he hit just twice in his career.

His plus-16 plus-minus was also the fourth-highest mark of his career. Suffice to say, Krejci is still playing at a high level.

And certainly, he is a Bruins legend:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For his career, Krejci has scored 215 goals and 515 assists. He generally saved his best for the postseason, however, helping the Bruins make 12 playoff appearances and three Stanley Cup Finals appearances in his career, winning the Cup in the 2010-11 season.

He will undoubtedly leave a hole on the Bruins' roster, with Nick Foligno, Charlie Coyle and Jack Studnicka all candidates to replace him at center on the second line.