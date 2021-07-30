X

    David Krejci Announces He Will Return to Czech Republic After 15 Seasons with Bruins

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 30, 2021
    NHL veteran David Krejci released a statement on Friday saying he plans to return the Czech Republic to play in front of his family and friends:

    Boston Bruins @NHLBruins

    A statement from David Krejci.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLBruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLBruins</a> <a href="https://t.co/M0djYuRAMb">pic.twitter.com/M0djYuRAMb</a>

    Krejci spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Boston Bruins. 

    Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reported that Friday's announcement isn't necessarily an indication that Krejci is retiring from the NHL, however:

    Matt Porter @mattyports

    All I'm saying here is it's not completely accurate to say he's "retiring" from the NHL.<br><br>What that comes to mean, who knows. Krejci is 36 in April.

    The 35-year-old Krejci remained a solid playmaker for the Bruins in the 2020-21 season, scoring eight goals and adding 36 assists this past season in 51 games. His 0.86 points per game put him on pace to score 70 points in a full 82-game season, a mark he hit just twice in his career. 

    His plus-16 plus-minus was also the fourth-highest mark of his career. Suffice to say, Krejci is still playing at a high level.

    And certainly, he is a Bruins legend:

    NBC Sports Boston @NBCSBoston

    7th in Games Played<br>7th in Assists<br>8th in Points<br>10th in Game-Winning Goals<br>2x All-Star selections<br>1x Cup<br><br>Thanks, David Krejci. <a href="https://t.co/bb6GVpqTP1">pic.twitter.com/bb6GVpqTP1</a>

    Matt Porter @mattyports

    Since 2011, only Nikita Kucherov (127), Sidney Crosby (109) and Brad Marchand (107) have more playoff points than David Krejci, who put up a 35-68--103 line in 129 games.

    Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

    In 10 years, when we look back at this run of great <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLBruins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLBruins</a> teams, David Krejci is going to be one of those guys who gets a completely new appreciation. Tremendous player.

    For his career, Krejci has scored 215 goals and 515 assists. He generally saved his best for the postseason, however, helping the Bruins make 12 playoff appearances and three Stanley Cup Finals appearances in his career, winning the Cup in the 2010-11 season. 

    He will undoubtedly leave a hole on the Bruins' roster, with Nick Foligno, Charlie Coyle and Jack Studnicka all candidates to replace him at center on the second line.

