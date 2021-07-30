Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Top NFLPA Player Merchandise Sales from March-May 2021

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, fresh off his latest Super Bowl title, leads all NFL players in "officially licensed NFL player products and merchandise" sales, per the NFLPA.

Coming in second was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, followed by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Unsurprisingly, 20 of the top 50 players on the list are quarterbacks.

A number of fanbases are clearly excited about their incoming rookies as well, with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (No. 6), Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (No. 8), Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (No. 21), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (No. 24), San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (No. 26) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (No. 42) all making the cut.

It's no surprise that Brady and Mahomes top the list. Brady is fresh off his seventh Super Bowl title in his 10th appearance, leading the Bucs to the NFL summit after 20 years in New England.

While the 43-year-old is no longer in his prime years, he still was solid for the Bucs in 2020, throwing for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 65.7 percent of his passes.

And all Mahomes has done in his short career is win the league's MVP award, reach the Super Bowl twice and win the title in the 2019 season. He had another excellent campaign last year, throwing for 4,740 yards, 38 scores and just six interceptions, completing 66.3 percent of his passes.

There's a strong argument to be made that Mahomes is the best player in all of football, full stop. And he's just 25. It's no wonder the Chiefs locked him up to the most lucrative contract extension (10 years, $450 million) in NFL history .