Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Named to 99 Club for 3rd Season

EA Sports named Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a member of the exclusive 99 Club for Madden NFL 22 on Friday.

Madden made the announcement with the following video of Mahomes receiving his 99 Club-related swag:

Mahomes, who is the Madden NFL 22 cover athlete along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, has now been part of the Madden 99 Club in each of the past three years.

Along with Mahomes, EA Sports named Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams teammates Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey to the 99 Club for the game's latest iteration.

In just four NFL seasons and three as a starter, Mahomes has already made a massive impact.

The 25-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro in addition to being an NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP.

In 2018, which was his first season as a starter, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to being named league MVP.

The following year, Mahomes led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl and a win over the San Francisco 49ers. That marked Kansas City's first title in 50 years.

Last season, Mahomes was terrific again, throwing for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and six picks, which was good for a third-place finish in the MVP voting.

Mahomes also took the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year, although they fell to Brady and the Bucs 31-9.

With Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs will remain one of the top title threats for years to come.