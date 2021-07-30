Lakers Rumors: Mac McClung Signs Contract with LA as Undrafted Free Agent

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung agreed to a training camp contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after he wasn't selected in the 2021 NBA draft, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

McClung averaged 15.5 points and 2.1 assists in 29 games for the Red Raiders this past season. He shot 41.9 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are clearly in win-now mode, which isn't a great situation to nurture the development of a young player.

But Los Angeles just thinned out its roster by acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, per Charania.

The team also has limited means to supplement the squad, which was the case before the Westbrook trade.

Depending on what happens with Dennis Schroder and Alex Caruso, the point guard situation behind Westbrook could be less than ideal for L.A.

The front office and coaching staff have every reason to take a long look at McClung in summer league and training camp to see if he can fit somewhere in the rotation.

Talen Horton-Tucker was a second-round pick in 2019 and averaged 20.1 minutes per game for the Lakers in his second season. Perhaps McClung can have similar success out west.