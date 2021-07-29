Dak Prescott Shows Support For Simone Biles: 'I Understand Where She's Coming From'

AP Photo/LM Otero

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott expressed support for United States gymnast Simone Biles after she withdrew from multiple events at the 2021 Summer Olympics to prioritize her mental health.

Prescott said to Mike Doocy of Fox 4 in Dallas:

"That's her decision. Obviously she was feeling something that she didn't necessarily feel comfortable performing. She's doing a very dangerous event and very dangerous sport. You're in the air flipping and doing all these things. If you don't feel comfortable doing that or if your body's not in the right place or mind's not in the right place, you could be seriously injured.

"I understand where she's coming from and I don't think it's up to me or anybody else to judge that."

Biles initially removed herself from the team final, and Team USA went on to win a silver medal. USA Gymnastics subsequently confirmed she was out of the individual all-around final as well "in order to focus on her mental health."

Before the Summer Games, the 24-year-old provided some insight as to heavy strain she was under when she told the New York Times' Juliet Macur the happiest moment of her career was "honestly, probably my time off."

In the wake of her decision, a number of athletes publicly showed solidarity with Biles. On Wednesday, she said the collective reaction "made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics."

Prescott has been forthcoming regarding his own mental health.

During an interview with Graham Bensinger in September, the two-time Pro Bowler said the suicide of his brother Jace and the overarching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to "[start] experiencing emotions I’ve never felt before."

"Anxiety for the main one," he said. "And then, honestly, a couple of days before my brother passed, I would say I started experiencing depression. And to the point of, I didn’t want to work out anymore. I didn’t know necessarily what I was going through, to say the least, and hadn’t been sleeping at all."

Prescott told Doocy he wanted to be open so that it might encourage others to understand struggling with mental health is not an uncommon problem or a reflection of one's character.