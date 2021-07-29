Usain Bolt Says Tyreek Hill Has 'No Chance' In Race; Chiefs WR Tweets 'Stop Hiding'

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Usain Bolt doesn't think Tyreek Hill would come close to him in a race, but Hill wants to see him prove it on the track.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the fastest men in history, discussed his previous challenges from Hill and other NFL players on the Pat McAfee Show:

"C'mon, Tyreek Hill; you got no chance," Bolt said. "None whatsoever."

Bolt referenced his 40-yard dash time of 4.22 seconds, which he ran during a Super Bowl event in 2019:

Hill ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds at his pro day in 2016.

The Kansas City Chiefs star has remained one of the fastest players in the NFL on his way to earning five Pro Bowl selections in five years. He had the fifth-fastest top speed for a ball-carrier last season at 21.91 miles per hour, per Next Gen Stats.

Of course, DK Metcalf showed this offseason there is a significant difference between football speed and track speed. The Seattle Seahawks receiver, who reached a top speed of 21.66 miles per hour this season to rank 10th in the league, competed in the USA Track and Field Golden Games in May but finished ninth in his 100-meter dash heat.

Metcalf's time of 10.35 seconds in the race was impressive, but it was a long way from Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds.