Tyrann Mathieu, Budda Baker and Top Safeties in Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings

After another dominant season for the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyrann Mathieu has earned the highest rating among safeties for the upcoming Madden 22:

Mathieu was given a 95 rating after being named first-team All-Pro for the second year in a row. He finished 2020 with six interceptions and one fumble recovery, returning one pick for a touchdown.

The 29-year-old was a key reason the Chiefs finished in the top 10 in scoring defense for the second successive year.

He also stays just ahead of Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker (93 rating), who was also named first-team All-Pro after tallying 118 tackles in 2020.

New England Patriots veteran Devin McCourty also got a lot of respect at 93 overall despite limited recognition elsewhere. The 33-year-old has made just one Pro Bowl in his past 10 years in the league.

Among the other big names on the list, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams comes in at No. 6 with a 90 rating despite finishing with 9.5 sacks in 12 games last year. Minkah Fitzpatrick also rated just 89 overall after another solid year anchoring the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary.

It's a pretty significant difference from a recent poll of players, coaches and other league personnel who rated Fitzpatrick as the No. 1 safety in the NFL, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Most complete safety in the game," a high-ranking NFL official said. "Elite instincts, athleticism, processor, field vision, positional flexibility, production in deep part of the field, [and] can cover man-to-man. Can do it all."

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was second in that poll but just fifth in the Madden ratings (91).

It will be up to these players to continue proving it on the field if they want to improve the video game versions of themselves in the future.