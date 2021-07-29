Xavien Howard Rumors: Dolphins Haven't Had Significant Contract Talks amid Trade Buzz

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Miami Dolphins and cornerback Xavien Howard reportedly haven't held any major contract talks in recent days.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, any contract talks between the Dolphins and Howard's agent, David Canter, over the past couple of days have not been "significant."

Howard released the following statement Tuesday, noting that he is unhappy with his contract and requested a trade:

Despite that, Howard reported to training camp in order to avoid any potential fines.

