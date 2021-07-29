Kelvin Benjamin Slams Joe Judge After Giants Cut TE; Says Tenure Was 'All a Hoax'

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Kelvin Benjamin ripped the New York Giants and head coach Joe Judge after the team cut the free agent signee a day before official practices began.

Speaking to NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt on Wednesday, Benjamin claimed Judge was trying to "sabotage" his opportunity with the Giants after his former general manager with the Carolina Panthers, Dave Gettleman, convinced him to try out for the club this summer.

“To be honest, man, I just felt like it was all a hoax,” Benjamin said. “I felt like they didn’t give me a chance. I finished the conditioning. I finished all of that. I did what I was supposed to do. Everybody in the building was telling me I looked great. They never wanted the narrative to be good about me.”

Benjamin, a veteran wideout, was attempting a return to the NFL as a tight end after having last played in 2018.

