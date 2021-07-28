Zach Ertz Expected to Be with Eagles This Season Despite Trade Rumors, GM Says

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Trade rumors have circulated around veteran tight end Zach Ertz all offseason. But it sounds as though he's staying with the Philadelphia Eagles for another year.

General manager Howie Roseman told reporters Wednesday that he expects Ertz to be with the team this season.

Howard Eskin of Sports Radio 94 WIP reported last week that Ertz "has been working out in team facility for close to [the] last two weeks with teammates. He's over the issues."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.