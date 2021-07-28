Julio Jones, Roddy White Sued by Cannabis Company; Accused of Fraud, Money Laundering

Robert Chambliss/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tennessee Titans star Julio Jones and former NFL wide receiver Roddy White are among the defendants being sued by a cannabis company over alleged fraud and money laundering, according to Ben Arthur of the Tennessean.

Genetixs is contending that Jones, White and others named in the suit have sold around $3 million per month in cannabis since March and kept the profits for themselves.

"Jones and White, who were teammates with the Falcons from 2011 to 2015, are accused of colluding with John Van Beek and his son, Shaun Van Beek, to run a black-market cannabis operation through the Genetixs facility," Arthur wrote. "Jones and White had invested in Genetixs through White’s SLW Holdings, per the documents."

John Van Beek was fired as on-site manager in March after state inspectors identified "numerous violations" at a facility in Desert Hot Springs, California. The plaintiffs claim the Van Beeks "disabled cameras in the facility during their operation and at one point prevented a new manager from entering."

In addition to the improper sale of the cannabis, Genetixs accused the defendants of damaging company property at an estimated cost of millions of dollars.

White last played in 2015 and retired after having spent all 11 of his years in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. Jones was with the franchise for 10 years prior to his trade to the Titans in June.