Olympic Women's Tennis 2021: Quarterfinal Results, Scores and Reaction

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina became the first Olympic women's tennis player to clinch a berth in the singles semifinals Wednesday afternoon, defeating Italy's Camila Giorgi in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) in just over 90 minutes.

The first of the day's four quarterfinal matchups saw the No. 6-ranked women's tennis player in the world win 13 of 16 possible points on her first serve, which included four aces.

If Svitolina's dominance continues, she'll become the first Ukrainian to medal in the event—potentially taking home gold in the process.

Here's what she faces moving forward.

Olympic Women's Tennis Single Quarterfinals

Elina Svitolina (UKR) def. Camila Giorgi (ITA): 6-4, 6-4

Paula Badosa (ESP) vs. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (ROC)

Garbine Muguruza (ESP) vs. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Highlights

Following Naomi Osaka's third-round defeat, Svitolina remains the highest seed left in the tournament.

On Wednesday, she certainly played like it. The 26-year-old won 27 total points to Giorgi's 22, won 10 of 25 receiving points and played a relatively clean game, brushing off 10 unforced error's to her opponent's 17.

Now one win away from her country's first medal in the sport, Svitolina will have to get a quick rest in before Thursday's semifinal against the winner between Spain's Paula Badosa and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

