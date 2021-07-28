Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook Traded to Lightning for Tyler Johnson, Draft Pick

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded center Tyler Johnson and a second-round draft pick in 2023 to the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Brent Seabrook, per ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois confirmed Johnson's move to Chicago in a statement relayed by Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times:

"I'd like to personally thank Tyler for what he has meant to this organization over the past nine years since he joined the Lightning as an undrafted free agent. He played a pivotal role in the success the team has enjoyed and will forever be remembered as a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Bolts. We wish him all the best in Chicago."

Johnson had 161 goals and 200 assists during his nine seasons in Tampa and capped his Lightning stint by winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the franchise.

Seabrook will not be playing for the Lightning. The 15-year NHL veteran announced in March that he has hung up his skates because of hip and shoulder injuries that had forced him off the ice since Dec. 2019, per Sean Leahy of NBC Sports.

However, Seabrook never officially retired. His eight-year, $55 million contract, which runs through the 2023-24 season, isn't going to be on Tampa's books because Seabrook will be placed on long-term injury reserve.

Encina and Chris Johnson of Hockey Night in Canada explained how the Lightning will save some cap space with this deal.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This was ultimately a masterstroke from BriseBois and the Lightning front office, as Cap Friendly also explained:

Seabrook was a three-time Stanley Cup champion during his 15-year Blackhawks tenure. He also made the All-Star Game in 2015.

As for Johnson, the forward is part of a massive offseason overhaul for a Blackhawks team looking to return to its 2010s glory years.

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic summed up Chicago's moves, which included trading for Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury and four-time NHL All-Star defenseman Seth Jones.

Last year's Blackhawks team went 24-25-7, finishing sixth in the Central Division.