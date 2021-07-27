Olympic Softball 2021: Japan Defeats USA to Win Gold Medal

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Japan defeated the United States 2-0 to win gold in softball at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Taking place at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, the game was a pitchers' duel that saw Japan hold the Americans to three hits.

While softball was not included in the Olympic program in 2012 or 2016, Japan has won back-to-back gold medals in the event when it has been contested. It beat Team USA in the gold-medal game at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as well.

