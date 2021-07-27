Spurs Rumors: San Antonio Angling to Trade for Top-10 Pick in 2021 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The San Antonio Spurs own the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, but they are reportedly looking to move into the top 10.

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reported the news Monday but noted the Spurs could very well stick with the 12th pick.

"Sources say the Spurs have angled to move up in the draft and into the top 10," Woo wrote in a mock draft. "They have historically been content to stand pat on draft night, however, and the better bet may be San Antonio making a pick here."

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft had the Spurs taking combo guard Josh Giddey of the Adelaide 36ers, who play in the National Basketball League in Australia.

Two other mocks of the 12 aggregated by Drew Packham of NBA.com had the Spurs picking Giddey, who averaged 10.9 points, 7.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game last season.

Arkansas' Moses Moody has also been connected to San Antonio. Moody said he had "a good meeting" with the team at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago and that he would look forward to playing for five-time NBA champion head coach Gregg Popovich, per Jeff Garcia of Spurs Zone.

The Spurs finished 33-39 last season and 10th in the Western Conference. They missed the playoffs for the second straight year after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening game of the play-in tournament. Prior to 2019-20, the Spurs had made the playoffs in 22 straight seasons.

On the bright side, they have a young nucleus—featuring Keldon Johnson, Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV and Derrick White—to build around. Adding another lottery pick to that group will provide optimism that the team can return to the playoffs in 2022.