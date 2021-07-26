Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks, Safety Not 'Close At All' in Contract Extension Talks

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and star safety Jamal Adams are not "close at all" in contract extension talks, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"I don't expect any issues at all with Adams showing up. We'll see for sure tomorrow if he does. But that is, of course, the expectation," he said on Inside Training Camp Live. "Eventually, this will be a deal that I think both sides will be happy with and ﻿Jamal Adams﻿ will likely be a very, very rich man."

Adams, 25, is already a three-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019. In his first year with the Seahawks in 2020, he registered 83 tackles (11 for loss), 9.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in 12 games.

Were it not for a number of injuries throughout the season, including a groin injury that cost him four games, those already excellent numbers would have been even more impressive. Adams makes a strong argument for being the most impactful safety in football.

The Seahawks didn't trade first- and third-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft, a 2022 first-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald to see Adams—a free agent after this upcoming season—leave for nothing after two years. They have every incentive to work out an extension with Adams.

Among safeties, Denver's Justin Simmons currently has the highest average annual value on his contract at $15.2 million, per Spotrac. So the Seahawks would have to top that number, though staying under Bobby Wagner's salary would mean the AAV staying below $18 million.

So that's the potential framework for a deal—above $15.2 million, below $18 million. That seems doable, even if the two sides aren't currently particularly close in the negotiations.