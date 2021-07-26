Antonio Gates Jr., Son of NFL Legend, Commits to Michigan State over Florida, More

Photo credit: 247Sports

Antonio Gates Jr. announced his commitment Monday to Michigan State on Twitter:

The Michigan native is the son of Antonio Gates, who spent 16 years in the NFL with the Chargers while earning eight Pro Bowl selections. The 41-year-old leads all tight ends and ranks seventh in NFL history with 116 career touchdown receptions.

The younger Gates plays wide receiver but is considered a 4-star recruit and the No. 293 overall player in the class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The 6'1", 185-pound prospect had more than 20 scholarship offers, including from Florida, Penn State and Tennessee, but he liked what Michigan State has shown with young receivers.

"They utilize their receivers right, they had one of the top freshman receivers in the country last year and they're just a good program overall," he said of Michigan State in April, per Allen Trieu of 247Sports.

Spartans wideout Ricky White averaged 22.3 yards per catch as a freshman last year.

Gates will already have a head start on his father, who did not play football in college and instead played basketball at Kent State before reaching the NFL as an undrafted free agent. The future Hall of Famer initially signed with Michigan State to play football for then-coach Nick Saban, but he transferred to Eastern Michigan for the opportunity to play basketball before moving on to Kent.