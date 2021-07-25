Report: Magic FA James Ennis Drawing Interest from 'Several Postseason Contenders'

AP Photo/John Raoux

James Ennis III may have the opportunity to play for a contender during the 2021-22 campaign after he was a member of the 21-51 Orlando Magic in 2020-21.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the veteran "is expected to receive interest from several postseason contenders" in free agency after he turned heads this past season by connecting on 43.3 percent of his three-pointers.

