Aaron Rodgers Rumors: NFL Team Believes QB Wants $90M Guaranteed in 2-Year Contract

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

At least one team with current or prior interest in Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the veteran is seeking a new contract worth $90 million guaranteed over the next two years, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported Rodgers turned down a two-year extension that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The quarterback's reported asking price would match Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes for the highest average annual salary in the NFL at $45 million a year, per Spotrac.

As Florio noted, the key part of the deal for Rodgers would be the inclusion of guarantees. Schefter did not report any specifics on the contract structure offered by Green Bay.

Rodgers is under the Packers' control through 2023. Green Bay faces a hefty $37.2 million cap hit in 2021, per Spotrac, but has a lot of flexibility after that and could save $22.6 million against the cap if it trades or releases him next offseason.

A trade or release during the 2023 offseason would leave just $2.85 million against the cap, with the team saving $25.5 million.

Considering the Packers have already drafted their quarterback of the future in Jordan Love, this does not provide a lot of security for Rodgers, who effectively would have to play for his job each year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A new two-year, fully guaranteed deal would provide both financial and job security as the 37-year-old looks to close out his career.

While $45 million per year would be a steep price for the Packers or any other team, the reigning MVP arguably deserves to be the highest-paid player in the NFL, especially on a short-term deal.