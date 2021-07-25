Jaylen Twyman to Report to Vikings Training Camp After Being Shot 4 Times in June

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, who was shot four times last month in Washington, D.C., will report to training camp Sunday.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Twyman is "really excited" to report to camp with other rookies.

Twyman, a 2021 sixth-round pick, was one of several people injured in a June shooting. He suffered superficial exit wounds, and Rosenhaus said he was in D.C. visiting his aunt.

"Wrong place, wrong time," Rosenhaus told Courtney Cronin off ESPN. "In talking to him today, he's going to be OK—that's all that matters. We're thankful he's OK. He will make a full recovery."

Twyman opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for April's draft. In 2019, he led Pitt with 10.5 sacks and was a first-team All-ACC selection.

The Vikings are hoping Twyman can add depth and pass-rushing prowess to their defensive interior. Now healthy enough for camp, Twyman can get started on proving he was worth more than a Day 3 selection.