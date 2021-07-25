Olympic Women's Tennis 2021: Barty Upset Tops Saturday Results, Scores, Reaction

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Saturday marked the start of the women's tennis tournament at the 2021 Olympics with a total of 23 matches, led by Naomi Osaka taking on Saisai Zheng.

This will mark Osaka's first appearance in a tournament since withdrawing from the French Open after her first-round victory over Patricia Maria Tig on May 31.

One player who won't be around to potentially challenge Osaka is Ashleigh Barty. The No. 1 overall seed was stunned in her first match by Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Here are the results from each match as they go final.

Results

Sara Sorribes Tormo def. No. 1 Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 Naomi Osaka vs. Saisai Zheng (12 a.m. ET)

No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka def. Magda Linette 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 Elina Svitolina vs. Laura Siegemund (2 a.m. ET)

No. 5 Karolina Pliskova def. Alize Cornet 6-1, 6-3

No. 7 Garbine Muguruza vs. Veronika Kudermetova (2 a.m. ET)

No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova def. Zarina Diyas 5-2 (Retired)

No. 9 Belinda Bencic def. Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-3

No. 10 Petra Kvitova vs. Jasmine Paolini (2 a.m. ET)

Camila Giorgi def. No. 11 Jennifer Brady 6-3, 6-2

No. 12 Elise Mertens vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova (10 p.m. ET)

Marketa Vondrousova def. No. 16 Kiki Bertens 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Paula Badosa def. Kristina Mladenovic (4-7) 6-7, 6-3, 6-0

Misaki Doi def. Renata Zarazua 6-3, 6-2

Mihaela Buzarnescu def. Alison Riske (0-7) 6-7, 7-5, 6-4

Qiang Wang def. Veronica Cepede Royg 6-4, 6-3

Fiona Ferro vs. Anastasija Sevastova (10 p.m. ET)

Yulia Putintseva def. Nadia Podoroska (4-7) 6-7, 3-1 (Retired)

Ivana Jorovic vs. Alison Van Uytvanck (12 a.m. ET)

Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Ons Jabeur (12 a.m. ET)

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Elena Vesnina (12 a.m. ET)

Caroline Garcia vs. Donna Vekic (12 a.m. ET)

Yaroslava Shvedova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic (2 a.m. ET)

Recap

Kiki Bertens' singles career came to an end with her three-set loss to Marketa Vondrousova. The Netherlands native announced last month that 2021 would be her final season. She missed the first three months of the year recovering from Achilles surgery in October.

Originally, Bertens said she would retire either at the end of the year or after the Olympics. The 29-year-old confirmed after her loss in the first round that this was her final singles match.

"I think I can be really proud of myself. I would have never dreamed what I've achieved," she told reporters after the match. "There's so many memories, so many great people I've met over the years. I'm just going away with a happy face and no regrets."

One of the biggest upsets saw Jennifer Brady, the highest-seeded American in the women's field (No. 11), lose in her first singles match to Camila Giorgi. The early trends for Team USA on the tennis court have not been very encouraging in the early going.

One player who had no such problems in her opening match was Aryna Sabalenka. The No. 3 seed lost just three games total in her 6-2, 6-1 victory over Magda Linette.

Sabalenka picked up right where she left off from earlier this month when she made a run to the Wimbledon semifinal.

On the subject of Wimbledon, Barty's expectations for the Olympics were likely sky high coming off her first-ever victory at the All England Club two weeks ago.

Barty's loss ensures this will be the fourth consecutive Olympiad in which the top-ranked women's player doesn't win the gold medal. Justine Henin was the last woman to accomplish that feat in 2008.

Tormo has already had the best season of her career to this point. She won her first WTA tournament in March by defeating Eugenie Bouchard in the final at the Abierto Zapopan.

While there's still a lot of work for Tormo to do in Tokyo, the 24-year-old already has the signature win of her career by sending Barty home.