Olympic Softball 2021 Day 4 Results: Team USA Comeback Win Highlights Saturday Scores

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The United States Olympic softball team stayed undefeated in the Tokyo Games with a 2-1 win over Australia in eight innings. With the victory, Team USA moved to 4-0 in the five-game round-robin slate.

The Day 4 softball schedule also included defending gold medalist and tournament hosts Japan facing Canada and Italy taking on Mexico.

Here's a look at how the day's action went down in Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.

Olympic Softball Day 4 Scores

United States def. Australia, 2-1 (8 innings)

Japan vs. Canada: 1:30 a.m. ET

Italy vs. Mexico: 7 a.m.

Standings

1. United States (4-0, +6 run differential)

2. Japan (3-0, +13 run differential)

3. Canada (2-1, +9 run differential)

4. Australia (1-3, -13 run differential)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

5. Mexico (0-3, -7 run differential)

6. Italy (0-3, -8 run differential)

Day 4 Highlights

Amanda Chidester's game-ending two-RBI single propelled the United States to a 2-1 comeback win over Australia.

Chidester's hit scored Ally Carda and Haylie McCleney, who reached base after all four of her plate appearances (two walks, single, triple).

On the mound, Team USA starting pitcher Monica Abbott struck out 13 batters over eight innings. Her and Cat Osterman have combined to allow just one run through four Olympic matchups.

Australia scored that lone run in the eighth inning off a bases-loaded walk. Abbott worked her way out of the jam, though, leading to Team USA's two-run frame.

Australia pitcher Tarni Stepto largely quieted the Team USA attack, shutting the Americans down through seven innings prior to extras. She struck out three and allowed five walks and five hits through 7.1 innings in defeat.

Team USA will face Japan to close round-robin play.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.