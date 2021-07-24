Aaron Rodgers Completes Regular Offseason Training Program amid Packers Rumors

AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps

It remains to be seen whether Aaron Rodgers will join the Green Bay Packers at training camp when it kicks off Wednesday, but he is reportedly maintaining his normal routine as the season approaches.

According to ESPN, the quarterback completed his typical offseason training program with Proactive Sports Performance. The program includes yoga, working out on sand dunes, lifting weights and on-field work.

The six-to-seven-week program ended Saturday as players start shifting their attention toward training camp.

