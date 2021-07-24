Canadiens Draft Pick Logan Mailloux Apologizes for Sharing Sex Photo Without Consent

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Logan Mailloux apologized for taking and sharing a photo of a woman without consent while she was performing a sex act after the Montreal Canadiens selected the defenseman with the No. 31 pick in the NHL draft on Friday.

Mailloux was convicted in a Swedish court of offensive photography constituting an invasion of privacy and defamation while playing overseas, per The Athletic's Katie Strang and Corey Pronman.

Despite Mailloux asking for his name to be withdrawn from consideration, the Canadiens still picked him in the first round.

"I know I had said that I didn't want to be drafted this year," Mailloux said, per Greg Wyshynski of ESPN. "But as a young man who wants to become a better person, I feel that being accompanied by the Canadiens organization will help me greatly. They've committed to helping me grow as a person."

"I hope the fans there do learn to accept me," he added. "I do feel remorseful. I hope that not only the girl, but the whole fan base knows that as well. It was a stupid, immature mistake to make."

After the selection, the Canadiens took the defenseman and then released the following statement, per David Quadrelli of Daily Faceoff:

"By drafting prospect Logan Mailloux with the 31st overall pick, the Montreal Canadiens organization not only selected a promising hockey player, but also a young man who recently admitted to making a serious mistake. The Canadiens are aware of the situation and by no means minimize the severity of Logan’s actions. Logan understands the impact of his actions. His recent public statement is a genuine acknowledgement of his poor behaviour and the first step on his personal journey.

"We are making a commitment to accompany Logan on his journey by providing him with the tools to mature and the necessary support to guide him in his development. We are also committed to raising awareness among our players about the repercussions of their actions on the lives of others."

Wyshynski noted Mailloux was fined by Swedish authorities for the taking and sharing the photo without the woman's consent.

Wyshynski also reported that the defenseman was not aware Montreal was going to draft him until it was announced.