Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Says He Weighs 218 Pounds, Lowest Weight Since OSU

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

The Dallas Cowboys are apparently getting a motivated Ezekiel Elliott this season.

Elliott revealed Thursday that he weighs 218 pounds, his lowest weight since he played at Ohio State. He told reporters he's been focused on bettering his nutrition coming off a disappointing 2020 campaign.

"Just having the year I had last year, you don't need more motivation than that," Elliott said. "I just know the type of player I am. I don't think I showed that last year. I got a lot to prove. I just made sure I didn't leave any doubt out there that I didn't do as much as I needed to do."

Elliott's weight has been a concern among fans at various points in his career. While those concerns largely proved to be unfounded—Elliott was a bona fide superstar his first four NFL seasons—it was clear something was amiss in 2020.

Elliott rushed for a career-low 979 yards and six touchdowns last season and only had three carries of 20-plus yards. Backup Tony Pollard had four 20-plus-yard carries in less than half as many attempts (244 to 101).

Elliott said part of his offseason regimen has focused on regaining his burst.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I think the hardest part about last year is you feel like you let your teammates down. That hurts," Elliott said. "I want to make sure I put my best step forward and do everything I need to do to help this team win."