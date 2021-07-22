Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Reportedly Present at Training Camp amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Doug Murray

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reported to the team's training camp Thursday, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

He is on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from the quad injury that ended his 2020 season in Week 15.

Gilmore did not report to the Patriots' mandatory minicamp last month as he seeks a new deal heading into the final year of his contract.

"I just want what I'm worth, however that plays out," he told Josina Anderson earlier this month. "Every player should be paid what they're worth. That’s just how it is."

Gilmore has a $16.3 million cap hit for 2021 but only has a base salary of $7 million, per Spotrac, a number that sits seventh in the league behind some lesser accomplished corners.

The 30-year-old hopes to get a new deal worthy of a resume that includes four Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro selections and the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019.

Though the quad injury and a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list limited Gilmore in 2020, he made 11 starts and should remain a defensive anchor.

A recent poll of league personnel put the Patriots star as the No. 4 cornerback in the NFL, with some rating him No. 1 overall, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

It provides incentive for New England to keep him on the field, especially as the squad looks to rebound from its disappointing 7-9 record. His return to the facility could provide optimism the sides can work something out before the start of the season.

On the other hand, Gilmore faced $50,000 worth of fines each day he was out during training camp, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Breer also reported "there’s been no recent progress" regarding a possible extension or raise for Gilmore.