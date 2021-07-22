Cardinals' Zaven Collins Asks Police Not to Arrest Him in Traffic Stop Video

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Arizona Cardinals rookie Zaven Collins tried to talk his way out of a reckless driving arrest last month, but the police officers wouldn't give him any slack.

TMZ Sports released body camera footage of the arrest, which saw Collins cooperating with officers but unable to convince them not to arrest him.

"I've been cool. I've been chill. Can you please? Please, sir?" the linebacker asked.

"I'm just saying, can you help, like, please? Just show a little bit of love," he later added. "Please. God bless. Please."

Police said Collins was driving 76 miles per hour in a 35 MPH zone when he was pulled over. According to the arresting officers, driving more than 20 MPH over the speed limit requires them to automatically make an arrest.

The 22-year-old was booked on suspicion of driving at an excessive speed and reckless driving.

Collins was selected No. 16 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, signing his rookie contract on June 8, just 13 days before his arrest.

The player could face discipline from the NFL, but he is expected to play a significant role for the Cardinals when on the field.

The Tulsa product won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Trophy last season as the best defensive player in college football. He was all over the field for his team, finishing with four sacks, four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

Collins should immediately slide into the middle of the Cardinals defense while replacing Jordan Hicks, who could be traded before the start of the season.