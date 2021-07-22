Mychal Kendricks Given 1 Day in Prison, Community Service on Insider Trading Charges

AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Free-agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks will serve one day in jail after pleading guilty to insider trading charges in 2018, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He'll also have to perform 300 hours of community service and remain on probation for three years.

Prior to his guilty plea, federal prosecutors alleged Kendricks conspired with bank analyst Damilare Sonoiki and received information that hadn't been made public. He then used the information for financial investments.

In exchange, Kendricks paid Sonoiki $10,000 and provided additional perks such as tickets to Philadelphia Eagles games.

"While I didn’t fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was wrong, and I wholeheartedly regret my actions," Kendricks said in a 2018 statement.

Shortly after he was charged, the Cleveland Browns released the 30-year-old ahead the 2018 season. He subsequently signed with the Seattle Seahawks and made 18 appearances for them between 2018 and 2019. During last season, he played in one regular-season game for the Washington Football Team and started in their wild-card round defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Schefter reported Kendricks is looking to continue his career into the 2021 campaign, and resolving his legal situation once and for all could help him land a new deal with a team.

Kendricks has 523 tackles, 19 sacks and four interceptions over his career, and he was a member of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.