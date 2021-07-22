Saints, Caesars Palace Agree to 20-Year, $138M Superdome Naming Rights Contract

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The New Orleans Saints will now play in the Caesars Superdome after naming rights for the stadium were approved Thursday, according to Greg Hilburn of the Lafayette Daily Adviser.

Caesars Entertainment, known for its Caesars Palace casinos, agreed to a 20-year deal with the team that was approved by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. It will make the stadium the first in the NFL named after a gambling company.

According to Julie O'Donoghue of the Louisiana Illuminator, the deal is worth $138 million.

Fans can get an early look at the expected changes for the new Caesars Superdome:

The iconic venue had been known as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the past 10 years until the naming rights expired this month.

Mercedes-Benz currently holds the naming rights for the home of the Atlanta Falcons, the Saints' division rival in the NFC South.

The Superdome is one of the most well-known stadiums in the NFL, home to the Saints since 1975. The venue has hosted seven Super Bowls, most recently Super Bowl XLVII as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

The title game will be held in New Orleans again in February 2025.

The Superdome has also hosted College Football Playoff and Final Four games in the past and is always a consideration for future events, meaning Caesars will likely get its money's worth in visibility over the next two decades.