Kings Rumors: SAC Targeting 'Win-Now' Player in Trade Involving No. 9 NBA Draft Pick

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Coming off 15 consecutive losing seasons without a playoff appearance, the Sacramento Kings would reportedly like to use their top pick in the 2021 NBA draft to add a player who can help them improve next season.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Kings have shopped the No. 9 overall pick for players "who can help them win now."

The Kings have the makings of a solid foundation, but it hasn't seen sustained success.

De'Aaron Fox is one of the NBA's best young scorers. He averaged a career-high 25.2 points on 47.7 percent shooting and 7.2 assists per game in 58 starts last season.

Tyrese Haliburton finished third in Rookie of the Year voting. The 21-year-old finished with a scoring average of 13.0 points and 40.9 percent success rate on three-pointers.

Buddy Hield has been inconsistent, but he's been a 40.6 percent three-point shooter in five seasons. Marvin Bagley III has flashed potential, but the Duke alum has only appeared in 118 games over the past three seasons because of injury.

It's unclear which established player the Kings might be pursuing, though O'Connor did report last week they have been among the "most aggressive suitors" for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

Still, O'Connor added that "few team executives" are expecting Lillard to be traded this offseason.

The Kings haven't made the playoffs since 2005-06. Their last postseason series win was over the Dallas Mavericks in April 2004.