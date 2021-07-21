Jamie Oleksiak, Seattle Kraken Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $23M Contract

Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

The Seattle Kraken agreed to a five-year deal with Jamie Oleksiak worth around $4.6 million annually, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun provided an annual breakdown of the contract:

The 28-year-old was an unrestricted free agent after putting up six goals and eight assists in 56 games for the Dallas Stars last season.

The Stars chose not to protect Oleksiak in the expansion draft. ESPN's Greg Wyshynski explained how targeting him served dual purposes for Seattle:

One benefit of being an expansion team is that there's a lot of money to spend. The Kraken didn't exactly get a bargain with this deal, though it doesn't register as one of the richest for a defenseman.

The Vegas Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in their very first season, so it's possible for a franchise to become a contender right out of the gate. In the case of the Kraken, the front office appears to be content with building more gradually.

For example, Friedman reported the Kraken passed on taking Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price in the expansion draft. Oleksiak is also an exception in that he's a defenseman signed for multiple years in Seattle.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Targeting Oleksiak is in keeping with some of the Kraken's other big moves ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. Wyshynski reported they agreed to a four-year, $16 million contract with defenseman Adam Larsson and have a three-year, $10.5 million pact with goaltender Chris Driedger.

Strengthening the defense was obviously a priority for general manager Ron Francis.