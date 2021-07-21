Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Michael Irvin's Comments on Vaccine an 'Outstanding Message'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones endorsed the sentiment of Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, who drew a connection between getting the COVID-19 vaccine and putting in the necessary work away from the field to win a title.

"If you're not one of them teams [at the threshold], are you really thinking about winning a championship? You see what I'm saying," Irvin told reporters on Monday. "OK, so now if you're not getting vaccinated and you got all these other teams that are getting vaccinated ..."

During a press conference Wednesday, Jones said Irvin delivered "an outstanding message."

